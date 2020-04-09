Nigeria: Coronavirus - Chinese Doctors, Equipment Arrive Nigeria

8 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

Despite disapproval from some Nigerians and health workers' groups, Chinese medical equipment and personnel have arrived the country to assist the government tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed at the Presidential Task Force briefing on Wednesday as the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, did not attend the briefing because he reportedly went to receive them.

The minister of state, health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said the experts are in Nigeria alongside the equipment needed to curb the virus.

Mr Ehanire had earlier announced the medical experts would be coming into the country to support its fight against COVID-19.

He said the experts would be sharing their experience after making progress in the fight against Covid-19.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) earlier expressed its dissatisfaction with the move.

The association described the move as "a thing of embarrassment to the membership of the Association and other health workers who are giving their best in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic under deplorable working conditions."

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) also advised the federal government against the plan, saying it was unnecessary to invite Chinese doctors as Nigeria was already handling the crisis effectively.

Nigeria currently has 254 cases of COVID-19 of which 44 have been discharged and six deaths recorded.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

