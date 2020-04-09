Nigeria: Footballer Oshoala Excited to Make Forbes Africa Under-30 List

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala has expressed delight at her emergence in the latest Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

Asisat is the only sportswoman from the continent who made it into this exclusive list of young minds said to be projecting Africa in good light to the rest of the world.

Aside from Asisat, three others (males); Lloyd Harris, 23 and Pieter-Steph du Toit, 27 both from South Africa and Nijel Amos, 26, Botswana are the others from the Sports Industry that made the Forbes 30 list.

Apart from being the only sportswoman selected, Asisat is also the youngest from Nigeria, the country with the most-selected individuals.

Across her social media handles on Tuesday, Asisat,who earlier in 2020 won the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Women's Player of the Year for the fourth time, wrote: "Forever Grateful and still, work don't stop... .🙏🏾 #ForbesAfrica 30 under 30 class of 2020."

Entertainers, DJ Cuppy, 27, Mr Eazi, 28, Patoranking, 29; as well as entrepreneurs Tracy Batta, 29, Olajumoke Oduwole, 29, Swanky Jerry, 28, Davies Okeowo, 29, and Maryam Gwadabe, 29 all saw Nigeria dominating the 2020 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

According to Forbes Africa, over 3,000 nominations were received before rigorously trimming down to the final 30.

"While last year, we had 120 in total, with 30 finalists each in the categories of business, technology, sports and arts, this year, we chose to stay with 30: the best of the best spanning all industries. Our youngest list-maker this year is just 16!" the global publication said.

On his part, Ashok Gupta, Chairman & Founder of Kalyan Group, a diversified business with portfolios in hospitality and agriculture-based in Togo congratulated those selected this year while also advising them to maximize their potentials.

He said, "If you look at the development from youth-owned businesses and those featured on the 30 Under 30 list, you will realize that Africa has amazing potential."