Nigeria Cuts 2020 Budget By Over N300bn

Photo: Pixabay
Savings, budget.
8 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigerian Government has cut the 2020 budget from N10.594 trillion to N10.276 trillion.

This is contained in the new budget proposal sent to the National Assembly by the federal government on Wednesday for consideration.

According to the new proposal, the budget cut became necessary in view of global economic realities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government also cut the crude oil benchmark from $57 per barrel to $30 per barrel, just as the oil production volume was reduced from 2.17 million barrel to 1.70 million barrel.

Similarly, the foreign exchange rate was increased from N305 to N360 per dollar.

Details later...

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.