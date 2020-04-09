Kenya's COVID-19 Toll Rises to 179 As Seven More Test Positive

8 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

The Health ministry has announced seven more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kenya, raising the country's official toll to 179.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Mercy Mwangangi, told a press conference on Wednesday that all the new patients are Kenyans.

The ministry said majority of the country's cases have been mild.

In the daily update on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya had risen to 172.

CS Kagwe told the public to brace for more cases and stricter measures to arrest the spread.

The number of patients is expected to shoot up drastically as mass testing of all employees in hospitals and quarantine centres starts.

The Covid-19 disease has killed at least 83,257 people worldwide since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

At least 1,445,911 infections and 309,113 recoveries have been reported globally, according to Worldometer's count on Wednesday.

