Nigeria: Lagos 110-Bed Space Isolation Centre Begins Operation

The brand new 100-bed isolation centre and medical facility built and operated by Guaranty Trust Bank and the Africa Finance Coporation (AFC) was handed over to the Lagos State Government on March 28th as additional critical capacity for managing #COVID19 cases in the state.

The Lagos State Government has deployed 60 medical personnel and support staff to the newly commissioned 110 bed space isolation centre built at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan where seven patients have been placed on admission.

The facility was built, funded and equipped by the management of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in collaboration with the Lagos state government.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi on Wednesday said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissioned the centre alongside the Chief Executive Officer of GTBank, Segun Agbaje, among other dignitaries.

"The isolation centre donated by GTBank and Africa_Finance begins operations today, April 8, 2020 with seven patients on admission. No fewer than 60 medical personnel and support staff with expertise have been deployed to the facility," he stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the commissioning, said the facility would help put an end to the pandemic ravaging the state very quickly.

He also assured that the state government and health ministry remain committed to containing the spread of the virus.