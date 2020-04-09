Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 22 New Cases, Total Hits 276

Photo: NCDC / Twitter
COVID-19 Case Update from the Nigeria Centre from Disease Control
8 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Opeyemi Kehinde

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said Nigeria recorded twenty-two new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 276.

A tweet on the NCDC official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, on Wednesday night, reads: "Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo.

"As at 09:00pm, 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths."

It further stated that Lagos now has 145 cases, while FCT has 54, Osun- 20, Oyo- 11, Edo- 12, Bauchi- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Kaduna- 5, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 1, Kwara- 2, Delta- 1, Katsina-1.

Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo

As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths pic.twitter.com/Z7W9nJNowS

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 8, 2020

Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian Government also on Wednesday took delivery of the second batch of medical supplies and personnel from China to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The supplies brought in by the Air Peace flight include 16-tons of test kits, ventilators, disinfectant machines, disposable medical masks; medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers and other critical healthcare items.

Similarly, the Lagos State Government had also deployed 60 medical personnel and support staff to the newly commissioned 110 bed space isolation centre built at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan where seven patients have been placed on admission.

The facility was built, funded and equipped by the management of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in collaboration with the Lagos state government.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.