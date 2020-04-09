Nigeria: 67 Nigerian Returnees From Côte d'Ivoire Handed Over to Lagos Govt

The much-awaited 67 Nigerians resident in Ivory Coast yesterday arrived at Seme Border Post in a luxurious bus with registration number Osun XA 240 EJG and were handed over to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reported that most of the passengers in the bus were women, children and few men.

NAN reported that officials from Lagos State Ministry of Health arrived Seme border post around 4:00 p.m in three Toyota Coaster buses and took the returnees to isolation centres in Badagry for tests and quarantine.

The Nigerians, who left Ivory Coast on Sunday, were delayed on their way because of the border closures in Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAN gathered.

The Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said in a statement yesterday that the agency received the 67 returnees and after thorough profiling, handed them over to the Lagos State Government.

In the statement, which was issued by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday James, the comptroller general said 58 of the returnees were from Osun State

He said the NIS "handed them over to the Lagos State Government, represented by the Special Assistant Health to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Dr Tunde Ajayi, after thorough profiling with the following details: Osun State, 58; Lagos State, four; Oyo State, two; Ondo State, one; Edo, one; Ogun-one, total 67 returnees."

Most of the returnees were from Ejigbo in Osun, resident in Ivory Coast but decided to come back to Nigeria when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

Eighteen of the 127 Nigerians who returned to Osun from Ivory Coast penultimate week tested positive.

Cote d'Ivoire has 345 cases of Coronavirus.