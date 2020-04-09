Kenya: COVID-19 - 7 New Cases Confirmed Raising Total to 179, 2 Patients Discharged

8 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Seven additional coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country on Wednesday, bringing the total number of registered cases to 179.

The seven new cases were validated following the analysis of 305 samples over a period of 24 hours, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi said adding the seven were all Kenyans.

Mwangagi said coronavirus is majorly affecting productive members of the society, urging Kenyans to observe the interventions that have been put in place in containing the spread of the virus.

The health ministry said two more patients had been discharged, raising the number of fully recovered COVID-19 patients to 9.

She said one more patient placed on ventilator support at a private hospital had stabilized.

