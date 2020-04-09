Uganda: NWSC Ensures Sustainable Water Supply Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The management of National Water and Sewage Corporation (NWSC) Entebbe branch, has beefed up water supply sustainability amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the General Manager NWSC Entebbe branch, Mr Jackson Charles Turyahurira, during this Covid-19 pandemic water is key. He said this while addressing media at the main water transmission and treatment plant in Entebbe on April 8, 2020.

"As NWSC, it's our role to ensure that there's constant and enough flow of water supply in areas of Kigungu landing site through town centre, Abaita Ababiri, Kitala, Kawuku, Kajjansi to Lweza," he said.

"We have come up with water supply sustainability plans which include; fully stocked water production inputs and repair materials with support to butt welding machine for faster pipe repairs. We have also acquired generator at Namulanda to bolster the master reservoir serving mainly customers of Kabulamuliro, Ssekiwunga and Makandwa. We have a provisional of temporary storage tanks in densely populated communities with water supply challenges like Nakigalala and Kawoto," Mr Turyahurira added.

He noted that the upgrade of water plant with higher capacity raw mater pumps 1000m per hour and 410m per hour high lift pumps, a new 3.2km transmission exercise is already in progress.

Mr Turyahurira also disclosed that the practical water treatment production capacity is 27.5 million litres per day with an average water supply of 17 hours a day.

He also assured customers that during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no disconnections.

"We want to assure our esteemed customers that there will be no instant disconnection of water supply even those with accumulated bills. However, after this pandemic you will have to clear," he noted.