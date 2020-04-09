Tanzania: 91m/-Set Aside for Electricity Project

THE government has allocated 91m/-for connecting power to three villages in Mkinga District, it has been stated.

The Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, told MPs yesterday that the projects involve connecting electricity to Duga and Lanzoni secondary schools in the area.

He said the villages to be covered by the projects are Mgamboshashui, Kumbamtoni and Mpale and that the implementation of the project started last month.

"We have already started the implementation of the project since last month and it is scheduled to be completed by May, this year," he said.

According to Dr Kalemani, a total of 175 villages are expected to be connected upon completion of the project.

The minister was responding to a question from the Mkinga MP, Mr Dunstan Kitandula, who wanted to know when the government would connect electricity to Lanzon Secondary School in Mkinga District.

The minister said the government, through the Rural Energy Agency (REA) and TANESCO, is committed to connect villages to electricity and that during the process, all public institutions are involved in the project.

He said the institutions covered are schools, dispensaries, vocational training centres, health centres, water sources and religious institutions.