Tanzania: Palu Joins Fight Against Deadly Virus

9 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

THE Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) has joined the world in the fight against the horrible COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the society.

The lawyers' union has put measures in place for tele-working to limit the risks to employees and stakeholders. It has also cancelled all non-essential travel and will neither organise nor participate in any physical meetings until the end of this month.

"We are also looking at organizing online meetings and webinars to remain as responsive as possible to the needs of our members and the legal community. PALU Executive Committee also took the proactive step to postpone our 11th Annual Conference, which will now be held from 23rd to 26th September 2020 in Arusha, Tanzania," said PALU President, Chief Emeka Obegolu in his letter that was made available to the 'Daily News' yesterday.

Chief Obegulu invited PALU members to continuously stay informed, seek credible data and restrain from disseminating false or unverified information. He encouraged them to proactively assist the government to formulate and implement measures that are appropriate and adequate to their specific country contexts.

Later this month, he noted, PALU will share with members across the continent an advisory commentary with measures, both from the legal sector on the continent and governments, on the COVID-19 pandemic that will lead to more virtual engagements.

"In the midst of these hard times, we remain optimistic that this too shall pass, and the world will rise in health and prosperity once again. Until we are able to meet again in person, the PALU Executive Committee, our Secretariat team and I, wish you and your families good physical, mental and spiritual health under the present difficult circumstances," said the president whose union has its offices at Arusha City.

