Tanzania: Youth-Focused Youth Agenda Set-Minister

THE government, through the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, and in collaboration with development stakeholders, has set a national agenda for health, focused on youth aged between 10 and 19.

The agenda, the National Accelerated Investment Agenda (NAIA) was set for launching in March this year, but it has been moved forward due to the ongoing battle against corona virus.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, told Parliament on Wednesday that her office was doing everything in its capacity to ensure that the youth are informed on issues related to reproductive health so that they can be aware of various changes in their bodies and understand what should be done to stay safe.

The minister was responding to Special Seats MP Fatuma Taufiq (CCM) who wanted to know the government's plans to ensure the youth get reproductive education.

The MP said with training and awareness campaigns on reproductive health, it would be easier for the government to fight against early pregnancies among youth and children.

The minister said the government had prepared syllabus for training both health officers and youth on various stages so that they can understand various changes in their bodies.

"Such training enable youth to face various challenges in their lives without problems and thus manage to attain their goals," she said.