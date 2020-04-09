South Sudan Confirms Second COVID-19 Case

South Sudan has confirmed its second Covid-19 case, two days after reporting the first case.

Dr Angok Gordon, the coronavirus incident chief at the Ministry of Health, told The EastAfrican that the patient is a United Nations staff who arrived in the capital Juba on March 23 and had remained under self-quarantine.

"The patient is a 53-year-old woman UN employee who travelled to Juba from Nairobi, Kenya, on March 23. Yesterday [Monday] we received an alert from UN Level (I) Clinic and our team was immediately mobilised, she exhibited all signs," said Dr Angok.

He said that her samples have tested positive.

"This is a new case and it has no relations with first case" said Dr Angok, adding that 34 contacts had been traced from the first patient and only tested 15 people, they all turned negative.

South Sudan on Sunday confirmed its first coronavirus case, a foreign national and a UN staff who had travelled from Netherlands to Juba via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 28.

Dr Angok appealed to South Sudanese to remain calm and observe precautions laid out by authorities.