Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Impose Strict Restrictions to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has imposed far-reaching restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, putting temporary ban on all public gatherings including birthday parties, bridal showers and shutdown pubs.

In Lilongwe the mood has changed, with health officials reporting that the number of virus pandemic cases is rising

LCC chief executive officer John Chome said the measures are an attempt to prevent a major outbreak in the capital city with poor health services.

He said in a statement that bottle stores, pubs, bridal showers and send-offs, sports clubs and gyms, street processions, wedding receptions and birthday parties have been banned with immediate effect

"The council is making a strong appeal to all owners and operators of such businesses to adhere to this ban until such a time we are all safe to operate as normal," said Chome.

He said the police are ready to reinforce the ban and all orders in relation to prevention of Covid-19.

In other measures to encourage social distancing in the city, the council will decongest the Central Market by relocating dry fish sellers to Community Centre Ground.

Salima route minibuses will also be relocated to the Community Centre Ground.

"The Lilongwe City Council is urging all fish vendors, minibus operators and all buyers to adhere to these changes," said Chome.

Malawi has recorded eight cases of the coronavirus pandemic and three have been recorded in Lilongwe.

On March 11, World Health Organisation announced that Covid-19 was a pandemic.

President Peter Mutharika on March 20 2020 declared the State of Disaster and also banned public gatherings and ordered closure of schools as part of drastic measures to cut densification.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares