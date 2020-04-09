Ethiopia: Call for Justice for Victims of Oromia

8 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Fred Oluoch

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling on the Ethiopian government to provide justice and compensation for victims of last October's inter-ethnic valence in Oromia region that left over 86 people dead.

In a report released on April 1, the HRW says that the Ethiopian government has made little progress in investigating the violence, and in acting to prevent further security force abuses and inter-communal violence.

Protests erupted in Addis Ababa on October 23, 2019, following social media posts by activist Jawar Mohammed accusing the authorities of threatening his security, a claim the police denied.

The protests, which spread to about a dozen towns across the Oromia and Harari regions, and to the city of Dire Dawa, turned into unrest and communal violence in several places.

"The Ethiopian authorities cannot sweep the killing and maiming of scores of people, the destruction of homes and businesses, and attacks on hospitals under the carpet," said Laetitia Bader, Horn of Africa director at HRW.

HRW now wants the Ethiopian government to support a credible, independent and transparent investigation into the use of excessive force by security forces and violence by those responsible for the communal attacks.

The inquiry should include a full accounting of the dead and injured, the circumstances surrounding each incident resulting in death or injury, and the extent to which government security forces were implicated in human rights violations.

The rights body interviewed 24 people about the violence, including 19 victims, witnesses, medical officials, and relatives of victims in Dodola in the West Arsi zone and Ambo in the West Shewa zone of the Oromia region, as well as five journalists, academics, and human rights experts.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.