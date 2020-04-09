South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Directs Officials to Increase Pace in Provision of Water During Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

8 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Sisulu directs officials to increase pace in the provision of water

The provision of water tanks and tankers (trucks) is moving swiftly as per the directive issued by the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu last month.

In her directive, Minister Sisulu instructed the DWS at Head Office, all Provinces and water entities to ensure that all communities, especially rural areas and informal settlements be provided with reliable water as a matter of urgency. Subsequently, Rand Water was appointed to coordinate all the water delivery activities and a National Command Centre was established at Rand Water to ensure that Minister's directive is implemented effectively.

As at the 7th April, a total of 10 994 water tanks and 1001 water tankers have been delivered to various communities across the country.

During his visit to the National Command Centre yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his satisfaction with the manner in which the Department has swiftly moved in addressing water scarcity across the country.

Minister Sisulu has appealed to community members to protect water infrastructure provided to them, and particularly not to vandalise it..

She further urged citizens to wash their hands regularly with soap to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

"We have made some strides towards providing water to a number of distressed areas. However, the fact that we are yet to reach some of our people is a cause for concern. I have instructed my officials to work around the clock to ensure everyone has water", said Minister Sisulu.

"While you are washing your hands, keep in mind that South Africa is a water scarce country, so that you avoid water wastage. Let us save this precious water resource we have currently. We encourage people to inculcate the culture of washing their hands regularly, especially during critical times, after using a toilet and before preparing food", she emphasised.

