Sudan: Coronavirus - Prisoners Released in Darfur

El Fasher / El Geneina — The governors of North and West Darfur released 222 prisoners yesterday to avoid crowds of too many people in a single space, which can be a major source of coronavirus transmission.

The authorities of Shala Federal Prison in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, released 204 prisoners yesterday, who had been arrested and put in prison under the existing emergency measures.

18 prisoners were released from the West Darfur state prison yesterday. All of them have written an affidavit in which they pledged not to repeat their crimes, or carry out any activities that affect the security of the country or the state.

The governor of North Darfur announced that arrangements with the federal authorities are made to release another 400 prisoners.

Suspension of courts

The judiciary issued a decision yesterday to extend the suspension of work in most courts until April 14.

Three weeks ago Chief Justice Nemat Abdallah Kheir decided to suspend work in the civil courts to avoid overcrowding and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Cases in higher courts still continue, as do trials in which the accused risks the death penalty or life imprisonment.

