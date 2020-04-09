Malawi: 2nd Coronavirus Death of Malawi Citizen in UK

9 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Barely a day after losing a Malawian nurse working for theNational Health Service (NHS) , a publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom, another Malawian citizen has died after contracting coronavirus on British soil.

The second victim is identified as Best Nkhoma died at home in self-isolation.

His wife Meriah Lapani Nkhoma was "too devastated" to comment on the fatality.

The wife is in self-isolation with four kids.

This comes after death of nurse Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze who had no underlying health issues.

Her husband Kenneth Sazuze - a renowned Malawian DJ - confirmed the demise of his "beautiful angel."

Many tributes continue to pour on Facebook for the breaved families.

Britain, which went into lockdown on March 23, is on a steep coronavirus trajectory as it battles the virus as it recorded its highest daily rise in the number of patients dying with coronavirus on Wednesday with 938 deaths recorded in UK hospitals in 24 hours.

The total number of UK deaths now stands at 7,097, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

