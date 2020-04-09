Cameroon: Douala - City Mayor Take Bike Riders Along

The commercial bike riders were offered masks and jackets carrying key sensitization messages.

The Douala city mayor Roger Mbassa Ndine has embarked on a campaign to sensitized the commercial motor bike riders on the dangers of covid 19 and how to go about protecting themselves and their clients. The city mayor used the opportunity on Sunday April 5, 2020 to offer nose masks and jackets to the bike riders who tuned out in their numbers. The exercise that started in the Douala II municipality will eventually move to other municipalities within Douala in the days ahead. Owing that the commercial motor bike riders have an important role to play in the transportation of the population, they have to protect themselves and their clients in other to stop the spread of the covid 19. According to the Douala City Mayor, Roger Mbassa Ndine, after the distribution exercise, henceforth, the wearing of mask is obligatory. He said the masks are washable as such they can wash it in the night and use it the following day. He also appreciated the traditional ruler of Newbell for the work he is already doing in the fight against the global pandemic "as after a sojourn of the Newbell neighbourhood we realized that they were buckets and soap at strategic places for people to wash their hands which is one of the measures put in place by the government and the WHO as a means to fight against covid 19" he said. The city Mayor also called on the population to collaborate so as to fight against the corona virus disease. He disclosed that they have also offered disinfectant that will be used to disinfect the entire city. He therefore added that the exercise that started on April 5, 2020 will move to other parts of the city in the days ahead. He made the public to understand that what they were doing was for the good of all. To him the sensitization campaign will continue until the corona virus is kicked out of Cameroon.