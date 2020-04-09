Sudan: All Doctors At East Darfur Hospital On Strike

El Daein — All doctors of the Ed Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur are on strike since Monday after deputy general surgeon Hussein Osman was beaten-up by a lieutenant of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on Sunday.

The East Darfur authorities brought in medical staff from the Military Hospital to treat emergency cases in the hospital.

The state government condemned the RSF assault in a statement. It directed the competent authorities to take measures to prevent any recurrence of the incident.

The Ed Daein Teaching Hospital Doctors' Committee pointed out in a statement that this was not the first physical or verbal attack on medical personnel by the regular forces, "which are supposed to establish security and law enforcement".

The doctors added that the hospital administration and the state security apparatus are unable to prevent these kind of attacks. They also noted that no severe penalties have been imposed on aggressors in the past that will deter future attacks.

Rapid Support Forces

Officially, the Rapid Support Forces militia, that supported the ousted Al Bashir regime, has been integrated into the Sudan Armed Forces. However, the RSF is still commanded by Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', at this moment member of the Sovereign Council. The Rapid Support Forces are widely believed to be responsible for atrocities in Darfur and the violent break-up of the Khartoum sit-in in front of the army command in June last year.

In the Constitutional Declaration (also known as Constitutional Charter), signed on August 17, 2019, by the then ruling Transitional Military Council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change, it has been agreed that both the Sudan Armed Forces and the RSF will fall under the command of the "Supreme Commander of the Sudan Armed Forces". At the same time the RSF stays a force unto intself.

