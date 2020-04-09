Sudan: Terrab Hails Response of Sudanese Abroad to 'Stand for Sudan' Initiative

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA), Makin Hamid Terrab, assured the expatriates that the government is seeking to find the official channels through which the expatriates extend their donations to the "Stand for Sudan" initiative, warning against consequences of dealing in hard currency outside the official channels.

He praised the interaction of the Sudanese abroad with the "Stand for Sudan" initiative, which was launched by Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk recently, and before with the initiative of SSWA to prevent coronavirus pandemic.

He pointed out that the Building and Reconstruction Initiative came in time and would be of assistance in providing the main requirements in the fields of health, education, agriculture and other vital areas, and it is a start for the Sudanese citizens contribution to address their issues in support of the official efforts, after they had been excluded for 30 years.

The SSWA Secretary said that Sudan is capable of realizing development through the efforts of its sons, noting that the Sudanese working abroad possess high scientific capabilities and vast experiences in addition to their financial savings, and that all this can be employed through legislations at the level of the Sudanese state that are conducive for attracting expatriates to invest in their country.

He stressed that the SSWA needs a great restructuring and review of its laws to work with a new vision that attracts all Sudanese citizens abroad, and invest their energies and capabilities in building the Sudanese state and consolidating its slogans of freedom, peace and justice.