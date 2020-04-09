Sudan: Terrab Hails Response of Sudanese Abroad to 'Stand for Sudan' Initiative

8 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA), Makin Hamid Terrab, assured the expatriates that the government is seeking to find the official channels through which the expatriates extend their donations to the "Stand for Sudan" initiative, warning against consequences of dealing in hard currency outside the official channels.

He praised the interaction of the Sudanese abroad with the "Stand for Sudan" initiative, which was launched by Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk recently, and before with the initiative of SSWA to prevent coronavirus pandemic.

He pointed out that the Building and Reconstruction Initiative came in time and would be of assistance in providing the main requirements in the fields of health, education, agriculture and other vital areas, and it is a start for the Sudanese citizens contribution to address their issues in support of the official efforts, after they had been excluded for 30 years.

The SSWA Secretary said that Sudan is capable of realizing development through the efforts of its sons, noting that the Sudanese working abroad possess high scientific capabilities and vast experiences in addition to their financial savings, and that all this can be employed through legislations at the level of the Sudanese state that are conducive for attracting expatriates to invest in their country.

He stressed that the SSWA needs a great restructuring and review of its laws to work with a new vision that attracts all Sudanese citizens abroad, and invest their energies and capabilities in building the Sudanese state and consolidating its slogans of freedom, peace and justice.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.