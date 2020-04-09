Sudan: FFC Supports Total Lockdown

Khartoum — The Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) announced its support to the total lockdown according to assessment on the coronavirus pandemic during a meeting held in Khartoum Tuesday.

In a press statement issued Tuesday, the Council said the meeting got informed on assessment of the situation concerning the coronavirus pandemic where the Council heard a report from its representative at the Higher Anti-Coronavirus Mechanism and that the Council called for necessity of imposing total lockdown starting by the capital, Khartoum, to curb spread of the virus along with providing needs of living for the people at this critical time.

The statement said the recommendation based on assessment conducted by the Federal Health Ministry.

It said the meeting also discussed efforts made during the past period by components of the transitional government to assess progress of the interim period and that the meeting called for expediting adoption of matrix of pending issues along with putting fixed dates in which responsibilities between the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council are integrated.

The statement said the Council called for urgent meeting for the three components -the Sovereign Council, Council of Ministers and FFC- to press ahead with adopting the matrix and expediting steps towards completing tasks of the transitional period.

The statement indicated that the Council was also briefed on a report from the Economic Committee about the living challenges facing the citizens as well as on progress of works of joint committees with the Ministry of Finance which are assigned to seek urgent solutions amid postponement of the Economic Conference due to health precautionary measures taken to ward off coronavirus pandemic.

The statement stated that the FFC Central Council furthermore looked into issues of alleviating living difficulties, elimination of June 30 regime empowerment, restoration of the looted public money, fighting corruption and dismantling the one-party state of the defunct regime.

It added that the meeting also discussed progress of peace negotiations with the armed struggle movements.

The statement concluded that the FFC Central Council heard a report on progress of wheat harvesting and commended the high productivity achieved this season and the farmers' efforts which come in line with spirit of the revolution that calls for increasing production and realizing development in the country.