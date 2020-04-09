Sudan: Stand for Sudan - Priority for Spending - Addressing Power Cuts

Khartoum — The Stand for Sudan Campaign determined three urgent issues to be addressed immediately from the popular fund raising campaign, that as included in the accounts of the official campaign on social media websites.

The campaign affirmed that the top priority is to address the power cuts to quarantee the continuation of power supply during Summer time, especially, during the holly fasting month of Ramadan.

This comes in the context of finding lasting solutions to the problems facing the electricity sector.