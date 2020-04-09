Sudan: Higher National Committee for Success of Agricultural Season Formed

8 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk issued today a decision forming a higher national committee for making the summer agricultural season a success, under his chairmanship.

The committee is concerned with the urgent monitoring of the needs of summer agricultural season related to the rehabilitation of infrastructures and provision of production and other inputs to all agricultural sectors, and to develop a plan to fill shortages in production inputs and machinery well in advance of the start of the season besides determining how to provide the necessary resources for the plan.

The committee shall also prepare an effective promotion plan to attract and absorb efforts and partnerships of the various sectors of all components of Sudanese society and work to implement it, as well as to follow up preparation and progress of agricultural operations in all its stages until the end of the season besides reviewing policies and legislations relevant to the agricultural production, marketing and export.

