Algiers — President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed General Abdelghani Rachedi as Deputy Director General of Homeland Security with broad prerogatives, said Wednesday a press release from the Presidency.

On Thursday, Acting Chief of Staff of the National People's Army (ANP), Major General Saïd Chanegriha, had installed General Abdelghani Rachedi officially in his new position, concluded the press release.