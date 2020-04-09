Somalia: Somaliland Moves to Strengthen Coronavirus Intervention

Somaliland government is strengthening its health sector in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The horn of Africa nation has at the same time sent technicians to Kenya for training on effective combat and diagnosis.

The unrecognized state which does not receive international aid announced that it has purchased the first COVID-19 testing lab.

The Somaliland Coronavirus National Preparedness Committee against COVID-19 further announced that the Diagnostic lab which will be arriving soon.

This is part of the government's new measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has infected two people as Somaliland authority announced earlier.

The high capacity laboratory testing equipment will be used for the detection of cases of COVID-19.

Somaliland said that the country is ready to assist warn torn countries of Somalia and Yemen in testing suspected people that have contracted COVID-19 with Somaliland's testing lab facility.

"We have procured a Covid-19 testing Laboratory machine and we will bring it to our country in the coming days, we will no longer need to send our tests abroad." stated the committee.

"We will also be supporting neighboring countries like Somalia and Yemen, which have no tools to diagnose the virus." Said the committee.

Somaliland says that it has taken blood samples for testing at least 20 people who were suspected of in contact with the two people in which Somaliland government announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Preparedness Committee is led by the Vice President, Abdirahman Abdullahu Ismail.

The Committee also unveiled a nation-wide awareness-raising program designed to reach remote areas and settlements that may not have been adequately apprised of the looming dangers of the pandemic.