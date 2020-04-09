Rwanda: Kwibuka26 - Rwandans in China Commemorate

More than 500 Rwandans based in China joined the rest of the world on April 7, to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The function was led by James Kimonyo, Rwanda's Ambassador to China.

Rwandan communities across different cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Dalian, and Lanzhou followed the event online due to coronavirus pandemic, which has halted large gatherings.

Kimonyo urged the Rwandan community in China to uphold the values of patriotism and selflessness of the men and women of Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA).

"Under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, RPA fought the then government forces and militias and single-handedly stopped the genocide," he said.

The Ambassador called on the participants to promote unity and fight the genocide ideology and denial.

He also appealed to the international community to work with Rwanda in bringing to justice the genocide perpetrators who are still at large.

Jean Népomuscène Ntezimana, a genocide survivor currently studying in China, shared the story of his life before, during and after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The survivor expressed gratitude to RPA for saving him, and the Government for supporting the genocide survivors, giving them hope for the future.