Rwanda, Germany Sign €52 Million Deal for Green Urban Development, SMEs

Rwanda has secured a 52.108 million euros (approximately Rwf53 billion) grant from Germany aimed at supporting sustainable urban development, decentralization and the promotion of growth and export- oriented SMEs.

The financing deal was inked Tuesday by Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Uzziel Ndagijimana and Thomas Kurz the ambassador of Germany to Rwanda.

Under the agreement, €20 million will be allocated to green development in the city of Kigali, €18 million will go towards decentralization and good governance, while € 14.1 million will be allotted towards promotion of Growth and Export oriented SMEs.

According to information from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the financing agreement will contribute to implementation of the government of Rwanda's priority areas, such as, employment creation, green growth which will contribute to the achievement of the country's long term development goals.

Cooperation between Rwanda and Germany focuses on decentralization and good Governance, TVET, private sector development including export finance, green urban development as well as improved access to energy and digitalisation.