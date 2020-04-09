Ethiopia's Emergency Decree to Stay for Five Months

Photo: Emeline Wuilbercq/Thomson Reuters Foundation
Community health workers at a handwashing station at a healthcare center in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 1, 2020.
8 April 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

The state of emergency Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced today will remain enforced for five months, according to informed people within the administration.

The fourth decree in four years and yet to be ratified by parliament, non-compliance with the decree amounts to jail terms of up to three years and penalties reaching 200,000 Br. However, the details on what will be restricted and prohibited is expected to be outlined by the Council of Ministers, these people disclosed.

The decree will have variations between the regional states of the republic and through time, and amendment clauses will be possible, said the people informed of the making of the decree.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

More on This
Ethiopia Puts in Place 5 Month State of Emergency
Ethiopia Postpones Elections Scheduled for August Due to COVID-19
Rise of COVID-19 Cases Raises Fear of Full-Blown Crisis in Africa
The Devastating Impact of COVID-19 on Children
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Fortune

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.