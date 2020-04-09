Ethiopia's Emergency Decree to Stay for Five Months

The state of emergency Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced today will remain enforced for five months, according to informed people within the administration.

The fourth decree in four years and yet to be ratified by parliament, non-compliance with the decree amounts to jail terms of up to three years and penalties reaching 200,000 Br. However, the details on what will be restricted and prohibited is expected to be outlined by the Council of Ministers, these people disclosed.

The decree will have variations between the regional states of the republic and through time, and amendment clauses will be possible, said the people informed of the making of the decree.