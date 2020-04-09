Liberia: Seeking Liberians' Prayers - Ex-Envoy to Pakistan, Ballout Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test

Monrovia — The former Liberian diplomat to Pakistan, Ambassador John Ballout, has disclosed to FrontPageAfrica that he is presently at the 14 Military Hospital in quarantine after he tested positive with the deadly Covid-19.

Amb. Ballout, who is also a former Senator of Maryland County, told this newspaper in a self-voluntary telephone call on Wednesday that he wants everyone to know that coronavirus is real that is why he was coming out willingly to break the news of him coming down with the virus.

He also informed that he had voluntarily driven to the testing center when he felt uncomfortable and his test was done and result came back positive.

Before now, Sen. Ballout's name has not been mentioned or disclosed by the authorities. They have disclosed at least nine names of the 14 confirmed cases so far. Of this number, eight is active, while three have died and another three have recovered.

Further speaking to this newspaper, Amb. Ballout disclosed early Wednesday, April 8, that he had planned to visit Maryland County but decided to do his test before departure from Montserrado County, which is one of the epicenters of the killer virus.

The former Ambassador to Pakistan confirmed that he is currently at the 14 Military Hospital in Margibi County where he is expected to be quarantined, observed and given supportive treatments.

The Liberian diplomat urged everyone to take the test. "I want to encourage people who intend to travel from high risk zones like Montserrado and Margibi Counties where most cases of Covid-19 pandemic have been reported to check their heath status as to avoid transporting the virus to other counties."

"I voluntarily submitted myself to the hospital and voluntarily gone public. I have been confirmed and I am in the 14 Military Hospital right now. I was on my way to the county and I decided to clarify from there to make sure. I am glad I did because I didn't want to carry it to the county," Mr. Ballout explained.

"My encouragement to other people if they are on the way to their county, they should do their test, so they cannot carry the virus to their counties," he added. He has meanwhile asked Liberians to pray for him.

Mr. Ballout was one of the first people who recommended to the government to shut the airports and close all borders with its neighbours after Liberia recorded her index case of Covid-19 on March 16, 2020.

The former Ambassador to Pakistan then advised government to take stringent measures by deploying military personnel at every border point of entry.

Meanwhile, President George Manneh Weah has declared a State of Emergency for three weeks in the entire nation. However, the legislature is meeting tomorrow, Thursday, April 9, in an emergency session to debate the President's declaration of a Sate of Emergency. The lawmakers have to endorse or reject it.