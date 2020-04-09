Swaziland to Start Own Coronavirus Testing, but Only 100 a Day for 1.3 Million People

The Swaziland (eSwatini) Ministry of Health is preparing to start testing for coronavirus within the kingdom for the first time since the pandemic crisis started last month.

Swazi Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi told a press briefing on Wednesday (8 April 2020) that preparations for testing were 'progressing well' at the National Reference Laboratory in Mbabane.

She said the lab would make between 60 and 100 tests per day. Swaziland had been sending tests to neighbouring South Africa for analysis.

She announced the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the kingdom was now 12. The Ministry of Health is still not releasing figures for how many people have been tested from the 1.3 million population.