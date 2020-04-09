Swaziland to Start Own Coronavirus Testing, but Only 100 a Day for 1.3 Million People

8 April 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

The Swaziland (eSwatini) Ministry of Health is preparing to start testing for coronavirus within the kingdom for the first time since the pandemic crisis started last month.

Swazi Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi told a press briefing on Wednesday (8 April 2020) that preparations for testing were 'progressing well' at the National Reference Laboratory in Mbabane.

She said the lab would make between 60 and 100 tests per day. Swaziland had been sending tests to neighbouring South Africa for analysis.

She announced the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the kingdom was now 12. The Ministry of Health is still not releasing figures for how many people have been tested from the 1.3 million population.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.