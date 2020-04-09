Liberia: AME University-Muslim Students Association Strategizes to Kick COVID-19 Out of Liberia

Monrovia — The leadership of the African Methodist Episcopal University Muslim Students Association (AMEU-MSA) has organized an operation strategy known as "Operation Kick Coronavirus out of Liberia" in their fight against the dangerous virus.

The organization president Vamuyan Fofana emphasized that these days are days of difficulties and frustrating moments, as they are aware that nations and institutions are confused of the prevailing situation the deadly coronavirus pandemic has taken the higher stage in Liberia and across the globe.

Fofana acknowledged that their country mama Liberia and other countries around the world are in desperate need of help in order to calm the situation which is effecting thousands of people and to fine the most needed solution to stop the spread of (COVID-19 VIRUS).

"Those who cause corruption in the land are reminded by the Almighty Allah who says "There comes to you the news of the overwhelming calamity" (Quran 88:1) and the prophet of Islam Mohammed may peace and blessing of Allah be upon him says "whenever a plague occurred with in an environment, those living there must not leave from there, and no one should go there."

He stressed that with such, measure it will be easier for the virus to be contained and that is similar method put in place by our government and other governments around the world and moreover, the health personnel are doing a good job, they are saying the virus has no cure, but if we use the following listed methods it will prevent us from being effected by the virus.

Wash your hands in 20 seconds frequently

Avoid close interaction.

Avoid hand shake for now.

Avoid your hand from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Always sneeze in handkerchief not in your hands.

Always use the social distancing method.

When you are not satisfying with your health status call your doctor or call the health team hot line 4455.

The Muslim Students of AME University designed the above operation as a contribution toward the fight against the Coronavirus in our country and we are going to use those methods provided by the Health Ministry and National health institute of Liberia.

Operation Kick COVID-19 out of Liberia.

"To our religious and traditional leaders, thanks for enforcing the government mandate and ensuring that your followers adhere to the mandate and the City Hall family and the Health Ministry is doing extremely well by training over 700 hundred young people to ensure that the awareness of this dearly virus goes across the country and also the media too.

Lastly, the AMEU-MSA students extended their felicitation to President George Weah and the government for not taking this situation likely and for potting all necessary measures in place for the citizens to stay alive and whosoever that sees or hears this information must adhere, as a good citizen. They concluded by calling on their fellow Liberians to join hands together with the Muslim Students Association of AME University in their operation to kicks corona virus out of Liberia and the world at large.