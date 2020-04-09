South Africa: Salga Condemns Behaviour of Some Councilors During COVID-19 Lockdown

press release

Whilst SALGA is encouraged by municipalities that are adhering to the range of directives issued by national and provincial government departments, and the exemplary conduct of many councillors and municipal officials who go beyond the call of duty in service of communities, we note with utmost concern and disappointment the reports of some councillors acting in direct contravention of the Regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act; the Code of Conduct of Councillors and the values upon which our democratic state is founded.

In the first of such reports, it is alleged that a councillor from Matatiele Local Municipality has been found to be unlawfully distributing travel permits to residents, enabling them to move around freely under the pretext of providing essential services in term of the Regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act.

As SALGA, we condemn, in the strongest terms, this unlawful and criminal behaviour and are calling upon the municipality to urgently initiate proceedings against the said councillor and any other councillors, who are found to be in breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors.

Should a councillor be found to be in breach of the Code of Conduct, such a councillor may be removed from office by the MEC responsible for local government.

In the second report, it is alleged that contrary to measures introduced by the national lockdown, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a councillor has been arrested in Polokwane as part of a group of people who were playing loud music and consuming alcohol in a public area.

SALGA is calling upon the law enforcement agencies to continue to enforce the regulations without fear or favour and similarly calling upon the Polokwane Local Municipality to urgently initiate proceedings against the said Councillor for breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors.

The third report, is of a video circulating on social media about both derogatory remarks and statements contradicting the President of the Republic, made by the Executive Mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality during a welcome address to members of the South African National Defence Force deployed in Welkom, Free State. Whilst we welcome the political action taken against the Executive Mayor, we also call upon the municipality to urgently initiate proceedings for breach of the Code of Conduct of Councillors.

In conclusion, mindful that we are dealing with extraordinary circumstances, which require extraordinary action and responses at a local level, SALGA is calling on all councillors and municipal officials to take leadership in this fight against COVID-19 and to work together with others spheres of government and stakeholders, to ultimately ensure strict adherence to the mitigation measures. It is only through these means that we can collectively defeat this pandemic and ensure the safety of our communities.

We also encourage communities to partner with municipalities and report any councillors or municipal officials who are seen to be acting in a manner that violates the COVID-19 enforcement regulations, to the relevant authorities including Mayors and Speakers of our municipalities.