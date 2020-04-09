Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight Corona Virus Pandemic

Asmara — Contribution by Eritrean nationals residing inside the country and abroad, individuals, communities, national associations and other organizations continues.

According to report, the Rapid Deployment Command of the Ministry of Defense contributed 600 thousand Nakfa, 42 associations of x-fighters 736 thousand Nakfa, Army Engineers Corps of the Ministry of Defense 100 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Emanuel Akale, owner of DHL Express Asmara, 250 thousand Nakfa, Awet Bus Owners Association 100 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, Mr. Berhane Mosazghi contributed 30 thousand Nakfa, Dr. Berhane Markay with his wife Dr. Tsega Sebhatu 20 thousand Nakfa, Arbaete Asmara residents 15 thousand Nakfa, Ms. Shashu Debas 10 thousand Nakfa, a national who wants to stay anonymous 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Berhe Hagos 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Seyum Tesfagabir 3 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Solomon Si'ele Tesfatsion 1 thousand and 500 Nakfa, Mr. Teferi Abraha with his wife 1 thousand Nakfa.

In related news, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy and Eritrean community in South Sudan contributed 9,759 US Dollars, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Libya 17 thousand Dinar, Eritreans in Tripoli 5,200 Dinar, Eritrean community and staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in the Republic of Sudan 2.1 million Sudanese Pound and 6,650 US Dollars.

According to report from the Eritrean Consul General in Australia and New Zealand, Eritrean nationals residing in the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Gold Coast, Tasmania and Hobart and in the New Zealand cities of Auckland, Wellington, Christ Church extended financial support to the effort to contain the spread of corona virus.

Accordingly, Eritrean nationals in Australia contributed 92 thousand and 730 Australian Dollars, Melbourne branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women 5 thousand Australian Dollars and nationals in New Zealand 17 thousand New Zealand Dollars.