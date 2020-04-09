Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight Corona Virus Pandemic

8 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Contribution by Eritrean nationals residing inside the country and abroad, individuals, communities, national associations and other organizations continues.

According to report, the Rapid Deployment Command of the Ministry of Defense contributed 600 thousand Nakfa, 42 associations of x-fighters 736 thousand Nakfa, Army Engineers Corps of the Ministry of Defense 100 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Emanuel Akale, owner of DHL Express Asmara, 250 thousand Nakfa, Awet Bus Owners Association 100 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, Mr. Berhane Mosazghi contributed 30 thousand Nakfa, Dr. Berhane Markay with his wife Dr. Tsega Sebhatu 20 thousand Nakfa, Arbaete Asmara residents 15 thousand Nakfa, Ms. Shashu Debas 10 thousand Nakfa, a national who wants to stay anonymous 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Berhe Hagos 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Seyum Tesfagabir 3 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Solomon Si'ele Tesfatsion 1 thousand and 500 Nakfa, Mr. Teferi Abraha with his wife 1 thousand Nakfa.

In related news, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy and Eritrean community in South Sudan contributed 9,759 US Dollars, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Libya 17 thousand Dinar, Eritreans in Tripoli 5,200 Dinar, Eritrean community and staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in the Republic of Sudan 2.1 million Sudanese Pound and 6,650 US Dollars.

According to report from the Eritrean Consul General in Australia and New Zealand, Eritrean nationals residing in the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Gold Coast, Tasmania and Hobart and in the New Zealand cities of Auckland, Wellington, Christ Church extended financial support to the effort to contain the spread of corona virus.

Accordingly, Eritrean nationals in Australia contributed 92 thousand and 730 Australian Dollars, Melbourne branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women 5 thousand Australian Dollars and nationals in New Zealand 17 thousand New Zealand Dollars.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.