South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Suspect Arrested in Pretoria

8 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — David Mzamane Maluleka (41) also known as "Mdeva" was denied bail by the Temba Magistrates Court on Wednesday on various armed robbery charges.

Maluleka is linked to, amongst others, cash in-transit related robberies, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, house robberies and armed robberies in Gauteng. His arrest comes after his Soshanguve case for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle was not placed on the court roll last month. The inconsistency is being investigated.

An immediate manhunt ensued which led to his arrest again on Tuesday at his residence in Danville, Pretoria West, by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and local detectives.

Maluleka is allegedly to have played a part in various cash in transit robberies in Pretoria North, Rustenburg, Tsakane, Rietgat and Pretoria West. The case is postponed to 17 April 2020 for further investigation and formal bail application.

He is expected to appear again on Thursday before the Springs Magistrates Court on Thursday, 09 April 2020, on pending armed robbery and possession of suspected stolen vehicle charges.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.