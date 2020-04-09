South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Suspect Arrested in Pretoria

press release

Gauteng — David Mzamane Maluleka (41) also known as "Mdeva" was denied bail by the Temba Magistrates Court on Wednesday on various armed robbery charges.

Maluleka is linked to, amongst others, cash in-transit related robberies, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, house robberies and armed robberies in Gauteng. His arrest comes after his Soshanguve case for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle was not placed on the court roll last month. The inconsistency is being investigated.

An immediate manhunt ensued which led to his arrest again on Tuesday at his residence in Danville, Pretoria West, by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and local detectives.

Maluleka is allegedly to have played a part in various cash in transit robberies in Pretoria North, Rustenburg, Tsakane, Rietgat and Pretoria West. The case is postponed to 17 April 2020 for further investigation and formal bail application.

He is expected to appear again on Thursday before the Springs Magistrates Court on Thursday, 09 April 2020, on pending armed robbery and possession of suspected stolen vehicle charges.