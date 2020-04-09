Sudan: We Will Not Allow Encroachment On Our Lands - Al-Burhan

8 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Gedarif — President of the Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed the Armed Forces' readiness to protect the country and its borders.

During his inspection Wednesday to a number of sites of the Second Infantry Division at the country's eastern border, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan said that "our goal is to protect our lands and the citizens along the borders of Sudan everywhere, and this is the sacred duty of the Armed Forces, which will never be abandoned".

In his address to the officers, non-commissioned officers and men of the Second Division, the President of the Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Armed Forces has appreciated the high morale and readiness of the forces.

He and the accompanying delegation were briefed at the command of the Second Davison on the security situation in Gedarif State.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan was accompanied during the visit by the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, the General Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Abdul-Hamid, and a number of the Armed Forces commanders.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

