Rwanda: Kagame Wishes Boris Johnson a Speedy Recovery

8 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

President Paul Kagame extended his best wishes to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson who was hospitalized days after he was positively diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson was checked into an intensive care unit on Tuesday after symptoms worsened following his being hospitalized on Sunday, 5th April.

He was moved to ICU under the advice of his medical team and is receiving "excellent care", according to his spokesperson

On his Twitter handle, President Paul Kagame wished the 55-year-old Prime Minister a faster and full recovery and that they will have him in prayers.

"Dear PM Boris Johnson, as from the beginning, we continue to have you, your loved ones and country in our prayers as we wish you fast and full recovery in this global fight against COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter.

Dear PM @BorisJohnson, as from the beginning, we continue to have you, your loved ones and country in our prayers as we wish you fast and full recovery in this global fight against #COVID19

- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) April 7, 2020

The prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care. However, he has not been put on a ventilator.

He has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

Johnson was initially taken to hospital for routine tests after testing positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. His symptoms included a high temperature and a cough.

Earlier on Monday, he tweeted that he was in "good spirits".

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

- Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

President Kagame was joined by other heads of state and wished the Prime Minister a quick recovery.

Zimbabwe's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa was one of them. He wished Johnson a speedy recovery and return to good health.

"We stand in solidarity with him and the British people during these challenging times," he added.

On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, I wish Prime Minister @BorisJohnson a speedy recovery and return to good health. We stand in solidarity with him and the British people during these challenging times.

- President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 7, 2020

President Donald Trump of the United States and Emmanuel Macron of France had also wished Johnson quick recovery.

The United Kingdom has so far recorded over 55,000 COVID-19 cases and over 6,000 deaths.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.