Rwanda: Kagame Wishes Boris Johnson a Speedy Recovery

President Paul Kagame extended his best wishes to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson who was hospitalized days after he was positively diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson was checked into an intensive care unit on Tuesday after symptoms worsened following his being hospitalized on Sunday, 5th April.

He was moved to ICU under the advice of his medical team and is receiving "excellent care", according to his spokesperson

On his Twitter handle, President Paul Kagame wished the 55-year-old Prime Minister a faster and full recovery and that they will have him in prayers.

"Dear PM Boris Johnson, as from the beginning, we continue to have you, your loved ones and country in our prayers as we wish you fast and full recovery in this global fight against COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care. However, he has not been put on a ventilator.

He has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

Johnson was initially taken to hospital for routine tests after testing positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. His symptoms included a high temperature and a cough.

Earlier on Monday, he tweeted that he was in "good spirits".

President Kagame was joined by other heads of state and wished the Prime Minister a quick recovery.

Zimbabwe's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa was one of them. He wished Johnson a speedy recovery and return to good health.

"We stand in solidarity with him and the British people during these challenging times," he added.

President Donald Trump of the United States and Emmanuel Macron of France had also wished Johnson quick recovery.

The United Kingdom has so far recorded over 55,000 COVID-19 cases and over 6,000 deaths.