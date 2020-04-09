Malawi Nurse Dies in UK From COVID-19 - 'Heartbroken' Friends Pay Tribute

A Malawian nurse working in UK has died after contracting coronavirus and spending days in intensive care.

It is with great sadness to learn that Malawian nurse Chafulumira Sazuze has died after contracting coronavirus

Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze, in mid 30's, was based in Birmingham in England's Midlands and was working for theNational Health Service (NHS) , a publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom.

She had no underlying health issues.

Her husband Kenneth Sazuze - a renowned Malawian DJ - confirmed the demise of his "beautiful angel."

He said it was "absolutely devastating news for the family".

"Heartbroken" friend and relatives have paid tribute to Elsie Chafulumira, who was also a mother.

"Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze a dedicated nurse lost your life this morning doing the job you love most. You have died a hero and you will always be remembered by many. It hurts so much," wrote Elizabeth Zimba on Facebook.

Preacher and motivational speaker Dr Charles Kachitsa of Manchester wrote: "Very sad. Our dearest condolences to the family. May her sour rest in peace."

UK-based Malawian hip-hop singer Nick Thindwa wrote: " I don't know what to say to comfort my brother Ken Sazuze and the entire family during this trying times but may God comfort you and be with you until we meet our sister Elsie against, may her sour rest in peace."

Kondi Munthali said "Covid-19 has taken a beautiful soul."

Many tributes poured on Facebook, with close friend saying Elsie had "always dreamed of being a nurse".

Her family said she had been considered fit and healthy before she contracted the virus.

Nyasa Times management offers its "sincere condolences" to the bereaved family.

Frontline workers for NHS - including many Malawians - are risking their lives day after day to protect people during the virus pandemic when Britain is on lockdown.

