South Africa: Sanef Sounds Alarm Over the Treatment of the Media in Cape Town

8 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has raised the alarm over the treatment of journalists in Cape Town after the media was physically barred from entering a Covid-19-related court case.

The latest incident involved the police not letting the media into the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to cover the appearance of 55-year-old Stephen Birch of Parow.

He was arrested for claiming in a video that Covid-19 test kits may be contaminated.

Birch was released on a warning to appear in court for a second time for contravening Regulation 11(5) of the National Disaster Management Act, but the media could not enter the court to cover the proceedings.

"Attempts to obtain a ruling from the court on whether the media were allowed to attend the session were unsuccessful. It is our understanding that neither the justice department nor the magistrate gave a directive to bar the journalists," said Sanef.

In another incident on Tuesday night during the removal of refugees and asylum seekers in Cape Town, a metro police officer prevented photographer Guy Oliver from doing his job.

"They pushed him and demanded he operate from a distance. This was without any provocation."

Oliver has laid a complaint with the City of Cape Town.

Sanef was also concerned that several journalists were not allowed to enter the Strandfontein sports field, which is a public facility being used by the City to shelter homeless people in tents.

Journalists need prior permission, and Sanef feels this will make it difficult to monitor the situation and hold officials to account as they could "stage manage" visits.

"Sanef wishes to state that the barring of the media in covering all these cases is completely contrary to the Covid-19 regulations that specifically allow journalists to operate as essential services."

It called on journalists to be vigilant and report similar incidents to its office.

Sanef also impressed on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to inform his counterparts in the security cluster that all state organs needed to protect journalists from any form of harassment when doing their job.

It is also still trying to set up a meeting with the City's top security official, Richard Bosman, about an incident involving Newzroom Afrika's Athi Mthongana while she was covering the removal of refugees from around the Central Methodist Mission on Greenmarket Square.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.