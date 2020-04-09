Botswana: Tshipayagae to Quarantine All MPs

The Director of Health Services, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae, has decided to quarantine all MPs and officials who attended a special session of Parliament in Gaborone yesterday.
"Everyone who was in Parliament is a casualty, therefore we have decided that everyone should go on 14 days quarantine," said Dr Malaki Tshipayagae.
Among those in Parliament yesterday was the President, Vice President, members of Cabinet, Leader of Opposition and some government officials.
Those on quarantine would all be tested for corona virus on the 10th day.
