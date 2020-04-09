South Africa: COVID-19 - 'Sun City' Inmates Confident They Are Safe but Express Concerns About Overcrowding

8 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Inmates at Johannesburg Prison, popularly known as Sun City, are confident they will be safe during the global Covid-19 outbreak, saying their main concern was overcrowding in the facility.

"The country is on Day 12 of the shutdown [but] we are on Day 22. We were shut down on the 15 th of March. If it [the virus] broke out in the female section, we would have had it by now because we have passed the 14-day period. The only way we could get it is if someone brought it in," inmate Lucille Borrill, 53, told News24 on Wednesday.

The prison received a visit from Justice Minister Ronald Lamola who was launching mass screenings at correctional facilities.

The prison has approximately 9 565 inmates and 1 575 officials.

Borrill has been an inmate for six years and lives in a communal cell with 21 others.

"We stay 19 inches apart, it is difficult to keep your distance from one another but we sanitise and we are cleaning as much as possible," she said.

Vuyo Ngaba, 37, who has been an inmate in the men's section for 18 years, believes he is more "privileged" than other inmates as he lives in a single cell.

"I am fortunate because I live in a single cell but there are other inmates who must share and then social distancing becomes a challenge because of the population of the centre, there is not enough space," he said.

The only issue for both inmates are the officials they interact with on a daily basis when they need to get food, head to the courtyard, prison library, etc.

"I think we are safe as inmates because we are on lockdown. We do not have visitors but we are concerned about officials because they can leave, they can go out to see their families and then return to the facility," Ngaba said.

As of Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced South Africa had 1 845 confirmed cases and 18 deaths.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.