Ghana: Join Govt to Fight COVID-19 - Kwasi Mintah

International gospel gem, Kwasi Mintah, has called on Ghanaians to collaborate with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, the deadly respiratory ailment needed pragmatic measures and necessary support from the public to make the virus become history in the country.

Speaking with Times Weekend in Accra on Thursday, the "Onyame Behwe" hit maker noted that government was doing its best to protect and secure the lives of the citizenry, and urged the people to adhere to the measures that have been instituted to contain the disease.

He appealed to the public and his fans to observe the social distancing protocol, while washing hands regularly under running water, and sanitising the hands.

Kwasi Mintah also advised the affluent in the society to engage in charity work to help health front liners to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.

Prayer and fasting, he said, was key to unlock miracle, stressing that Ghanaians should fervently pray for God to intervene and heal the land from the plaque.

Kwasi Mintah urged the youth to stay away from self-medication and report to right authorities when experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

He assured that God would protect the nation according to his mercies and kindness and would not allow any evil thing to overwhelm His children, adding that "Onyame behwe oman Ghana."