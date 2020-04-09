Ghana: Nyaho-Tamakloe - Let's Not Foment Grounds for Disturbances

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a medical practitioner and a suspended founding father of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged politicians not to foment grounds for unnecessary disturbances in the country.

"Let no one deceive him or herself that some issues cannot happen in our country, we must not foment the grounds for such unnecessary disturbances in our country because some citizens are not happy with what is happening.

"From what I've seen so far and what I've heard so far, the government doesn't stand a chance of winning the next elections and ought to be careful, it should not bulldoze its way against the wishes of the citizenry because that will be a disaster.

"Let's get it straight, politicians must not bulldoze their way against the will of the citizenry," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed.

He observed that the posture of the Electoral Commission (EC) in pushing for a new register despite several stakeholders kicking against it portends disaster for the country and must be careful and cautioned that the President does not stand a chance of winning the 2020 elections and must not bulldoze his way through.

"You can see clearly this will bring challenges and serious problems, I'm surprised they don't seem to see it, I'm telling the EC, they have to be careful with some of the issues, a lot of recognised institutions have come out to say 'don't go that way', apart from the huge amount of money that they are going to use.

"I mean, you can imagine what is going to happen with this coronavirus that nobody knows when it's going to end, I will doubt strongly if even people will go and register,

if they send their own people to go and register and through that they win the elections, that will be the end of our country.

"Mark my words, no one wants that, we take certain issues for granted and what happened in other countries can happen here," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe warned. -classfmonline.com