Ghana: Containing COVID-19 - CBG Donates Gh₵200, 000 to Noguchi and the Trust Fund

8 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has supported the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Covid-19 National Trust Fund with a total amount of GH₵ 200,000 to the fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Ghana.

The GhS100,000 donation, to each of the two institutions, is part of CBG's GH¢1 million commitment to fight COVID-19 in Ghana.

Commenting on the donation, the Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo, said the two bodies were central to the country's fight against the spread of the virus. "Economic activity in Ghana and worldwide has been hit hard by this pandemic and good corporate institutions such as CBG have moved to support government through the Covid-19 National Trust Fund that the President has set up".

Mr. Addo also noted the important role of NMIMR and said they deserve every support from corporate Ghana. "Noguchi Memorial Institute is one of the leading institutions at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19. So far, Noguchi has done a great job and therefore needs all the support to carry out its mandate to curb the spread of the virus in Ghana".

The CBG MD added that with the government strategy to test more people, the resources of NMIMR could be overstretched and must therefore be supported. "There are increasing number of test samples daily and there is the need for more PCR reagents and other resources to aid the process and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to protect medical staff and technicians handling the patients. We believe the donation is the best way to support Noguchi to acquire the right resources they need", he added.

Mr. Addo said the bank will disburse the GH¢1 million to deserving institutions and other efforts to combat the disease "The bank has lined up a number of activities and efforts to help stop the spread of the virus. We are committed to support selected institutions in the Covid-19 fight and also facilitating education and awareness about the virus.

The Director of the NMIMR of the University of Ghana, Prof. Kwabena Mante Bosompem, commended CBG for its support.

