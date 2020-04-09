Ghana: Train to Remain Competitive - Coach Asare

Head coach of Ghana's amateur boxing team the Black Bombers, Ofori Asare has urged boxers to take advantage of the current lockdown caused by the Corona virus (COVID-19) outbreak, to train individually and improve before sporting activities resume.

He said, the current situation would give a fresh start to all athletes ahead of the next Olympic Games and other international competitions and would be important for Ghanaian boxers to take their training seriously in these trying times.

The coach who doubles as the Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) said, postponement of sporting activities across the world should not be an excuse for athletes to become lazy.

"When the virus is out of the system, sporting activities would resume and those who work hard during the lockdown would excel in their various sporting activities," he stated.

Unlike other developed countries, Ghanaian boxers do not have the needed facilities and environment to train for international competitions but could use the moment to work hard individually and improve at various aspects to compete.

He added that, boxers were being monitored to ensure they do not expose themselves to the virus.

"We communicate and share weekly updates on training regimen on whatsapp platforms for all to follow and remain safe," he stressed.

The Olympics Games, he said would bounce back next year and it was important for boxers to begin working towards the competition.

For boxers in the security services, he urged them to be mindful of their interaction with the public and not take laws into their hands.

"All safety measures are for the good of all of us and staying safe would help protect thousands of people across the country," he stated.

"This is not the time to play politics with anything but rather respect health directives, stay home, exercise and be safe, "he added.

He was optimistic that, the corona virus fight would be over for activities to resume for all athletes.