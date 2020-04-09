Ghana: Police Place Gh¢5,000 Bounty for Arrest of Abudullai Karim

1 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — The Bono Regional Police Command has placed a GH¢5,000 bounty on the head of a 24-year-old man who escaped from police custody on Monday in Sunyani.

The suspect Abudullai Karim also known as (aka) JJ who was arrested last month in connection with multiple crimes he allegedly committed in the Sunyani municipality, managed to escape around 11p.m. on Monday.

Briefing the media here in Sunyani, Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong, Police Public Relations Officer said one of the suspects in the cell requested for water, and in an attempt by the policeman on duty to serve the water, Karim hit the policeman with the gate, aiding him to flee.

The police PRO, therefore, appealed to the public to volunteer information to aid the police administration to arrest the suspect who is currently standing trial at the court.

Karim has been on the police wanted list since 2018 in connection with various crimes including rape, and robbery among others.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.