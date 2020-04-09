Ghana: Police Place Gh¢5,000 Bounty for Arrest of Abudullai Karim

Sunyani — The Bono Regional Police Command has placed a GH¢5,000 bounty on the head of a 24-year-old man who escaped from police custody on Monday in Sunyani.

The suspect Abudullai Karim also known as (aka) JJ who was arrested last month in connection with multiple crimes he allegedly committed in the Sunyani municipality, managed to escape around 11p.m. on Monday.

Briefing the media here in Sunyani, Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong, Police Public Relations Officer said one of the suspects in the cell requested for water, and in an attempt by the policeman on duty to serve the water, Karim hit the policeman with the gate, aiding him to flee.

The police PRO, therefore, appealed to the public to volunteer information to aid the police administration to arrest the suspect who is currently standing trial at the court.

Karim has been on the police wanted list since 2018 in connection with various crimes including rape, and robbery among others.