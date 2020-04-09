Gambia: Broadway Restaurant Donates Sanitary Items to Kanifing Hospital

In its efforts to contribute to the control of the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the management of Broadway Restaurant in Serrekunda last Thursday donated sanitary items worth over D20,000 to the Pediatric Ward of Kanifing General Hospital.

Proprietor Momodou Camara said the donation is meant to support the fight against Covid-19 which has been classified as 'pandemic' by the orld health organisation.

The donated items include three bags of madar omo, anti-bacterial bleaching liquid, kalyon bleaching, one cartoon of trash bag, one box of household and hospital disinfectant, pharma care antibacterial hand sanitiser and a roll of toilet paper.

Mamour M Mbenga, a journalist and youth activist said the donation is part of the restaurant's corporate social responsibility.

"Knowing very well that the virus is now in the country, we thought it prudent to contribute to national efforts to support the national health care in the fight against Covid-19. We also want to thank the hospital for giving us the opportunity to donate them these small items and we hope they will be useful," he added.

Babucarr Saine, an administrator at the hospital said the donated items will significantly help the hospital management in its strive to protect their staffers.

"Now that COVID-19 has entered the country, the hospital is taking all measures to ensure that our staff are protected. The donation is very timely and it will go a long way towards helping the hospital in its strive to contain the spread of the virus.

He urged Gambians to take precautionary measures very seriously to avoid circumstances where the virus will cause a national disaster.

"We also want to use this opportunity to call on other businesses to come to the aid of the health sector to help in the fight against Covid 19. The virus is so deadly that government cannot fight it all alone. It is only when we join hands that we can together fight this menace and we win it together," he added.

The main objective of the donation is to save children from the Covid-19. "We will continue to contribute our quarter towards the development of the country especially in the areas of child health care," he promised.

The young entrepreneur is also contributing immensely in the fight against youth employments as all his staffers are Gambian youth.

Momodou S Jallow a registered Nurse at the hospital said the staff of the hospital are doing all they can to ensure that mothers and children at the hospital are taking good care of at all times.