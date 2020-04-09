Senegal Extends State of Emergency to 2 May

The Senegalese minister of Health, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr yesterday announced four positive new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number to 226.

At least 92 have recovered with two deaths and 131 treated.

The Senegalese authorities have extended the state of emergency by one month - 2 May 2020, but schools reopen on 4 May.

There are 9,310 positive cases of covid-19 in Africa and 444 deaths.

The world registered 1,292,538 positive cases, with 70,797 deaths.

Senegalese President Macky Sall also addressed the nation on Friday 3 April 2020; the eve of the country's 60th independence anniversary, outlining some economic measures regarding the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

The celebration was held low key at state house, lasting just 15 minutes in observance of guard of honour to raise the flag.

President Sall put economic and social resilience programmes in place to strengthen the health system, help businesses and the diaspora.

He disclosed that 64.4 billion CFA will be injected into the health sector, while 15.5 billion will be used for the payment of electricity bills and 3 billion for water bills. These funds are meant for families in need.

He also underlined a staggering 59 billion for the purchase of food for poor families. Another 12.5 billion CFA will be used to help the diaspora.

The 302 billion is meant for suppliers (eco sector) of the state, while100 billion is designed for hotels, agriculture and transport. The public treasury will also be taken care of.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Coronavirus Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SMEs and businesses operating in the affected private sector with less than 100 million in turnover have the possibility to defer their tax payment until 15 July, 2020.

The general VAT pay deadline is brought to 24 months instead of 12 months.

Collection of the tax - debt by customs is suspended for companies whose sectors are affected by the crisis. At least 200 billion is designed for the financing of the affected companies.

Tax rebate for companies that keep their employees or pay at least 70% of wages during this crisis.

The 175 billion put into the state budget is shelved to absorb losses. The covid-19 response programme also aims to supply the country with hydrocarbons, foodstuffs and medicines.

Entreprises and companies that have donated for the fight against covid-19 will also be considered for tax deduction.

State operating and investment expenses are reduced by up to CHF 100 billion.

Collection of the tax debt by customs is for companies whose sectors are affected by the crisis.