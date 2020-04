Shyben A. Madi & Sons Ltd. last week Tuesday donated to The Gambia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) D1, 000,000.00 to help fight coronavirus in The Gambia.

This development came in response to the wakeup call by GCCI's Businesses against covid-19 through what they referred to as: "together we raise D20, 000,000.00. We urge other businesses to help fight this pandemic taking over the world."