Gambia: Yankuba's Defence Says TRRC Has Not Complied With Court

Defence Counsel Abdoulie Sissoho, representing Yankuba Touray in a murder case, on 6 April, 2020, told the court before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court that the TRRC has not complied with the court when the commission was subpoenaed to produce a statement made by Alagie Kanyi. He added that the report brought by Mariama Singhateh from the commission was not the proper one.

Mariama Singhateh informed the court that the statement she produced before the court did not mention anything in respect of the death of Koro Ceesay at the TRRC. She stated that the investigators recorded the statement. She further told the court that statements are used as a guide by counsels in re-examining witnesses, noting that they are not taken under oath. She revealed that the said statement was unsigned.

Counsel Sissoho told the court that he wanted the statement at the TRRC where Alagie Kanyi mentioned the death of Koro Ceesay.

A.M. Yusuf, the state counsel, stated that the defence counsel wanted the statement and Mariama Singhateh had said that the statement was not part of Alagie Kanyi's evidence in respect of Koro Ceesay's death.

Counsel Sissoho insisted that Mariama Singhateh should check the recorded statement of Alagie Kanyi, but Mrs. Singhateh informed the court that she needed time to check the statement. As a result, the unsigned statement brought by Mrs. Singhateh was returned to her.

The state counsel suggested that Alagie Kanyi could get into the witness box so that Counsel Sissoho could cross-examine him to make progress. He said that Alagie Kanyi could be recalled whenever he is needed by the court for further cross-examination.

Alagie Kanyi then got into the witness box to be cross-examined but the defence counsel said that with the ruling made earlier by the court, he had no further questions for Alagie Kanyi.

The state counsel then informed the court that he was not going to re-examine Alagie Kanyi and applied for the court to discharge him, which was done. He also applied for an adjournment because of the state of emergency and social distancing.

The case was adjourned to 27 April, 2020 for Mariama Singhateh to report back and tell the court whether she has found the statement made by Alagie Kanyi at the TRRC.